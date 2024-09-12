PFT’s Week 2 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
The first week was a good week, for a change.
I nailed 13 of 16 Week 1 games. Chris went 11-5.
Against the spread, I was 10-5-1. Chris was 9-6-1.
Here are this week’s picks, from the joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, delivered by Little Caesars.
Bills at Dolphins (-2.5)
It’s been a long month of a short week for the Dolphins. It might be too much to expect them to overcome a tough division rival.
Florio: Bills, 27-23.
Simms: Dolphins, 24-20.
Raiders at Ravens (-8.5)
The Ravens will be riled up. The Raiders don’t have the horses to keep up.
Florio: Ravens, 27-10.
Simms: Ravens, 34-17.
Chargers (-6) at Panthers
Sunday’s in-stadium contest goes like this . . . “Guess the final score exactly and you won’t have to attend any more games this year.”
Florio: Chargers, 23-7.
Simms: Chargers, 21-13.
Saints at Cowboys (-6)
Dallas knows how to win at home. As long as it’s not a playoff game.
Florio: Cowboys, 34-26.
Simms: Cowboys, 22-17.
Buccaneers at Lions (-7.5)
If the Bucs are, as I believe, a potentially great team this year, this is a game they should win.
Florio: Buccaneers, 23-20.
Simms: Lions, 34-24.
Colts (-3) at Packers
Even without Jordan Love, the Packers are good enough to hold serve against a team that rarely sees Lambeau Field.
Florio: Packers, 17-13.
Simms: Packers, 20-17.
Browns at Jaguars (-3)
When will Jameis Winston get a shot?
Florio: Jaguars, 27-20.
Simms: Jaguars, 28-16.
49ers (-5.5) at Vikings
Short week and long trip should make for a close game — and the Vikings could win it.
Florio: 49ers, 20-17.
Simms: 49ers 23-21.
Seahawks (-3.5) at Patriots
The new-look Patriots are just different enough — and just unchanged enough — to win more than a few games.
Florio: Patriots, 16-13.
Simms: Seahawks, 19-17.
Jets (-3.5) at Titans
If the Jets blow this one, it will be time to P-A-N-I-C.
Florio: Jets, 24-16.
Simms: Jets, 20-14.
Giants at Commanders (-1.5)
How long until Drew Lock is under center?
Florio: Commanders, 24-10.
Simms: Giants, 17-16.
Rams at Cardinals (-1)
Even with all the injuries, the Rams know how to beat the Cardinals.
Florio: Rams, 24-22.
Simms: Cardinals, 27-24.
Steelers (-2.5) at Broncos
Only six rookie quarterbacks have ever beaten a Mike Tomlin-coached team. Bo Nix won’t be No. 7.
Florio: Steelers, 19-14.
Simms: Steelers, 19-13.
Bengals at Chiefs (-5)
The Chiefs have gotten some extra rest, and the Bengals are notoriously sluggish to start the season.
Florio: Chiefs, 30-17.
Simms: Chiefs, 27-20.
Bears at Texans (-6)
C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams make their Sunday night debuts. The Texans have been waiting to put on a show.
Florio: Texans, 23-14.
Simms: Texans, 24-16.
Falcons at Eagles (-6.5)
Kirk Cousins doesn’t trust his right leg. Which could cause the Falcons to not trust Cousins, sooner than later.
Florio: Eagles, 28-20.
Simms: Eagles, 30-21.