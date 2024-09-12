PFT’s Week 2 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

The first week was a good week, for a change.

I nailed 13 of 16 Week 1 games. Chris went 11-5.

Against the spread, I was 10-5-1. Chris was 9-6-1.

Here are this week’s picks, from the joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, delivered by Little Caesars.

Bills at Dolphins (-2.5)

It’s been a long month of a short week for the Dolphins. It might be too much to expect them to overcome a tough division rival.

Florio: Bills, 27-23.

Simms: Dolphins, 24-20.

Raiders at Ravens (-8.5)

The Ravens will be riled up. The Raiders don’t have the horses to keep up.

Florio: Ravens, 27-10.

Simms: Ravens, 34-17.

Chargers (-6) at Panthers

Sunday’s in-stadium contest goes like this . . . “Guess the final score exactly and you won’t have to attend any more games this year.”

Florio: Chargers, 23-7.

Simms: Chargers, 21-13.

Saints at Cowboys (-6)

Dallas knows how to win at home. As long as it’s not a playoff game.

Florio: Cowboys, 34-26.

Simms: Cowboys, 22-17.

Buccaneers at Lions (-7.5)

If the Bucs are, as I believe, a potentially great team this year, this is a game they should win.

Florio: Buccaneers, 23-20.

Simms: Lions, 34-24.

Colts (-3) at Packers

Even without Jordan Love, the Packers are good enough to hold serve against a team that rarely sees Lambeau Field.

Florio: Packers, 17-13.

Simms: Packers, 20-17.

Browns at Jaguars (-3)

When will Jameis Winston get a shot?

Florio: Jaguars, 27-20.

Simms: Jaguars, 28-16.

49ers (-5.5) at Vikings

Short week and long trip should make for a close game — and the Vikings could win it.

Florio: 49ers, 20-17.

Simms: 49ers 23-21.

Seahawks (-3.5) at Patriots

The new-look Patriots are just different enough — and just unchanged enough — to win more than a few games.

Florio: Patriots, 16-13.

Simms: Seahawks, 19-17.

Jets (-3.5) at Titans

If the Jets blow this one, it will be time to P-A-N-I-C.

Florio: Jets, 24-16.

Simms: Jets, 20-14.

Giants at Commanders (-1.5)

How long until Drew Lock is under center?

Florio: Commanders, 24-10.

Simms: Giants, 17-16.

Rams at Cardinals (-1)

Even with all the injuries, the Rams know how to beat the Cardinals.

Florio: Rams, 24-22.

Simms: Cardinals, 27-24.

Steelers (-2.5) at Broncos

Only six rookie quarterbacks have ever beaten a Mike Tomlin-coached team. Bo Nix won’t be No. 7.

Florio: Steelers, 19-14.

Simms: Steelers, 19-13.

Bengals at Chiefs (-5)

The Chiefs have gotten some extra rest, and the Bengals are notoriously sluggish to start the season.

Florio: Chiefs, 30-17.

Simms: Chiefs, 27-20.

Bears at Texans (-6)

C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams make their Sunday night debuts. The Texans have been waiting to put on a show.

Florio: Texans, 23-14.

Simms: Texans, 24-16.

Falcons at Eagles (-6.5)

Kirk Cousins doesn’t trust his right leg. Which could cause the Falcons to not trust Cousins, sooner than later.

Florio: Eagles, 28-20.

Simms: Eagles, 30-21.