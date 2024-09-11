Josh Allen on left hand: Just trying to be as normal as possible

Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered a left hand injury during Sunday’s season-opening victory over the Cardinals. But he’s been listed as a full participant on the injury report this week and told reporters on Tuesday he’s just fine.

“Just trying to be as normal as possible,” Allen said in his press conference after Tuesday’s practice. “I felt like I threw it well today and was able to do all the things, so, ready to go.”

Allen was wearing a glove to help protect his left hand during the session. He said he’s not sure yet if he will wear it during Thursday’s game against Miami.

“I’ve done it a long time ago, a couple of cold games,” Allen said. “So, it’s not anything that’s completely new to me. But just there for a little extra help.”

Allen finished the win over the Cardinals 18-of-23 passing for 232 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards with two TDs. He also lost a fumble.