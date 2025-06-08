John Harbaugh: Jon Gruden observed OTAs, gave us great insight

John Harbaugh welcomed another Super Bowl-winning head coach to Ravens OTAs this offseason.

Former Buccaneers and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden observed the team’s workouts on Thursday and Friday this week. Harbaugh said that Gruden’s outside view provided the team with valuable information.

“He loves football, he’s a great football coach, great football mind,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He studied our team, gave us some insight — players, coaches, schemes, all of it. We didn’t give him the playbook, we didn’t give him a script either. You can only go so far. He studied us. Basically, the message was, ‘If I was game planning against you on defense, what would I do, how would I attack you?’ He didn’t just stop there. He watched our offensive guys. He had something for each player. Very, very detailed.”

Gruden has been out of coaching since being resigning from the Raiders in 2021 in the wake of the release of offensive emails, but said earlier this year that he still hopes to return to the sideline. That may not happen, but the Ravens may still benefit from his acumen this season.