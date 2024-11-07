What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 10 NFL schedule

It’s a matchup of star quarterbacks and AFC North stalwarts as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens tonight on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have been on strong runs following shaky starts: After beginning the season 0-3, the Bengals have won four of their last six to improve to 4-5. A continued strong run through the second half of the season could put them in position for some history: they’d be just the second team this century to make the playoffs after starting the season 0-3, joining the 2018 Texans.

Meanwhile, the Ravens started off 0-2 but have won six of their last seven to improve to 6-3. One of those wins was over the Bengals in their first matchup of the season, a 41-38 overtime victory in Week 5 that stands as the highest scoring game of this NFL season to date.

Both Burrow and Jackson are in top form this season, with 20 touchdown passes apiece (t-2nd in the NFL behind Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield). Jackson in particular is a contender to win his third MVP award, which would make him just the seventh player in NFL history to win the award three times. The Ravens currently lead the league in total offense (445.9 yards per game) and are second in the league in scoring offense (31.4 points per game) entering Week 10.

Meanwhile, despite the Bengals’ losing record, Burrow has been a powerhouse for the team, sitting fifth in completion percentage (70.2%) and fifth in passing yards (2,244). “I think just how the season has gone, knowing what’s ahead of us, knowing what we’re going to have to do to get back into this, one win isn’t going to make or break our season,” Burrow said after defeating the Raiders in Week 9. “So, I’m going to strive for perfection every day and every game. So until that happens, what’s there to be happy about?”

For more information on how to watch tonight’s matchup between the Bengals and Ravens, as well as the full Week 10 NFL schedule, see below.

What NFL game is on tonight?

*All times Eastern

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens — 8:15pm ET on Amazon Prime

NFL Week 10 Schedule

Sunday, November 10th

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers — 9:30am on NFL Network (Munich, Germany)

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears — 1:00pm on FOX

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts — 1:00pm on CBS

Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars — 1:00pm on FOX

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs — 1:00pm on CBS

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints — 1:00pm on FOX

San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1:00pm on FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Commanders — 1:00pm on CBS

Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers — 4:05pm on FOX

New York Jets vs Arizona Cardinals — 4:25pm on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys — 4:25pm on CBS

Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football — 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock

Monday, November 11th

Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Rams — 8:15pm on ESPN