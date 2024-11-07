PFT’s Week 10 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
We keep on rolling.
Halfway through the season, we’re both doing well in the straight-up category. I’m doing shockingly well against the spread.
Last week, Simms picked up a game in the race to be the most right, going 12-3 to my 11-4. I still lead by six, at 94-44. He’s 88-50.
Against the spread, I’m 83-52-3 after going 8-7 last week. Simms was 6-9, and is 65-70-3.
We disagree on only one game this week, with three spread disagreements. For all Week 10 picks, let it scroll.
Bengals at Ravens (-6)
Can one of these defenses make a big stop in a big spot? Between the two, rely on Baltimore to get it done.
Florio: Ravens, 34-27.
Simms: Ravens, 27-24.
Giants (-6.5) at Panthers
Who did the people in Germany piss off to deserve this one?
Florio: Giants, 23-14.
Simms: Giants, 20-17.
Patriots at Bears (-6)
If the Bears lose to the Patriots, Matt Eberflus shouldn’t buy green bananas.
Florio: Bears, 24-16.
Simms: Bears, 24-16.
Bills (-4) at Colts
If the Colts can’t win with Joe Flacco, why not get Anthony Richardson some reps?
Florio: Bills, 27-24.
Simms: Bills, 34-21.
Vikings (-6.5) at Jaguars
The line moved by two points in Minnesota’s direction after news emerged of Trevor Lawrence likely missing the game. It didn’t move enough.
Florio: Vikings, 27-17
Simms: Vikings, 31-24
Broncos at Chiefs (-7.5)
Kansas City keeps making it interesting. And they keep winning.
Florio: Chiefs, 27-23.
Simms: Chiefs, 23-17.
Falcons (-3.5) at Saints
Yes, it’s a bitter rivalry. But the Saints are currently in shambles.
Florio: Falcons, 27-13.
Simms: Falcons, 31-20.
49ers (-6) at Buccaneers
CMC should be back, and the Bucs are limping toward a much-needed bye.
Florio: 49ers, 27-20.
Simms: 49ers, 28-21.
Steelers at Commanders (-3)
This one’s a coin toss. The Steelers get the edge from coaching and experience.
Florio: Steelers, 23-20.
Simms: Steelers, 21-17.
Titans at Chargers (-7.5)
The Chargers know how to win the games they’re supposed to win.
Florio: Chargers, 24-10.
Simms: Chargers, 24-13.
Jets (-1) at Cardinals
The Jets keep being favored when they shouldn’t be.
Florio: Cardinals, 24-20.
Simms: Cardinals, 23-20.
Eagles (-7) at Cowboys
Jonathan Mingo won’t make a difference.
Florio: Eagles, 31-20.
Simms: Eagles, 35-17.
Lions (-3.5) at Texans
The Texans are systematically being exposed as a good-but-not-great team.
Florio: Lions, 40-23.
Simms: Lions, 30-16.
Dolphins at Rams (-1)
A correction is overdue, for both teams.
Florio: Dolphins, 23-20.
Simms: Rams, 24-21.