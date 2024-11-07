PFT’s Week 10 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

We keep on rolling.

Halfway through the season, we’re both doing well in the straight-up category. I’m doing shockingly well against the spread.

Last week, Simms picked up a game in the race to be the most right, going 12-3 to my 11-4. I still lead by six, at 94-44. He’s 88-50.

Against the spread, I’m 83-52-3 after going 8-7 last week. Simms was 6-9, and is 65-70-3.

We disagree on only one game this week, with three spread disagreements. For all Week 10 picks, let it scroll.

Bengals at Ravens (-6)

Can one of these defenses make a big stop in a big spot? Between the two, rely on Baltimore to get it done.

Florio: Ravens, 34-27.

Simms: Ravens, 27-24.

Giants (-6.5) at Panthers

Who did the people in Germany piss off to deserve this one?

Florio: Giants, 23-14.

Simms: Giants, 20-17.

Patriots at Bears (-6)

If the Bears lose to the Patriots, Matt Eberflus shouldn’t buy green bananas.

Florio: Bears, 24-16.

Simms: Bears, 24-16.

Bills (-4) at Colts

If the Colts can’t win with Joe Flacco, why not get Anthony Richardson some reps?

Florio: Bills, 27-24.

Simms: Bills, 34-21.

Vikings (-6.5) at Jaguars

The line moved by two points in Minnesota’s direction after news emerged of Trevor Lawrence likely missing the game. It didn’t move enough.

Florio: Vikings, 27-17

Simms: Vikings, 31-24

Broncos at Chiefs (-7.5)

Kansas City keeps making it interesting. And they keep winning.

Florio: Chiefs, 27-23.

Simms: Chiefs, 23-17.

Falcons (-3.5) at Saints

Yes, it’s a bitter rivalry. But the Saints are currently in shambles.

Florio: Falcons, 27-13.

Simms: Falcons, 31-20.

49ers (-6) at Buccaneers

CMC should be back, and the Bucs are limping toward a much-needed bye.

Florio: 49ers, 27-20.

Simms: 49ers, 28-21.

Steelers at Commanders (-3)

This one’s a coin toss. The Steelers get the edge from coaching and experience.

Florio: Steelers, 23-20.

Simms: Steelers, 21-17.

Titans at Chargers (-7.5)

The Chargers know how to win the games they’re supposed to win.

Florio: Chargers, 24-10.

Simms: Chargers, 24-13.

Jets (-1) at Cardinals

The Jets keep being favored when they shouldn’t be.

Florio: Cardinals, 24-20.

Simms: Cardinals, 23-20.

Eagles (-7) at Cowboys

Jonathan Mingo won’t make a difference.

Florio: Eagles, 31-20.

Simms: Eagles, 35-17.

Lions (-3.5) at Texans

The Texans are systematically being exposed as a good-but-not-great team.

Florio: Lions, 40-23.

Simms: Lions, 30-16.

Dolphins at Rams (-1)

A correction is overdue, for both teams.

Florio: Dolphins, 23-20.

Simms: Rams, 24-21.