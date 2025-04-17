New report says Nico Iamaleava to UCLA isn’t a done deal, yet

Colin Cowherd may eventually be right. But he’s apparently not right yet.

The radio/TV host reported on Wednesday the former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is heading to UCLA. Chris Low of ESPN.com subsequently reported that it’s not a done deal.

“We’ll see if it gets worked out,” an unnamed UCLA source told Low regarding Iamaleava. “He’s extremely talented with starting experience against elite competition. That’s sort of where we are right now.”

Another unnamed source told Low that UCLA is content to “sit tight” while Iamaleava explores his option. If he does go to UCLA, however, Iamaleava won’t get anything close to the $4 million he reportedly was seeking from Tennessee.

Meanwhile. current UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar’s representatives have started to call other schools, per Low, to determine their potential interest. Aguilar recently transferred to UCLA from Appalachian State and emerged from spring practice as the school’s likely starter.