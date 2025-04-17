Giants G.M. Joe Schoen on Abdul Carter: You can’t have enough pass rushers

We will find out who the Giants take with the third overall pick in the draft in a week and the betting markets have a strong conviction about which way they are going to go.

Edge rusher Abdul Carter is the heavy favorite to be General Manager Joe Schoen’s choice in Green Bay and the Penn State product was a topic of conversation at Schoen’s final pre-draft press conference on Wednesday. Schoen said the team will have their final medical meeting on prospects, but suggested they feel comfortable with Carter’s health after meeting with him last week.

Schoen also made it clear that he does not think there’s any issue with taking a player at an area of relative strength for the team. Schoen evoked the name of one of the Giants’ rivals when asked about adding to Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence on the defensive front.

“Everybody watched the Super Bowl, right? Philly rushed with how many, four the whole game? That’s one way to do it,” Schoen said, via a transcript from the team. “If you think about any of these players that may or may not be in the mix, as a unique player like him that played off the ball for two years and has only played one season off the edge and had a really good season. You’ve got Kayvon, and you’ve got Burns, you’ve got Dex inside. It gives you a lot of options. He’s a versatile player. He’s young, just 21 years old, and an exciting player to watch. Yeah, you can’t have enough pass rushers.”

A surefire quarterback prospect might make more people happy, but the Giants have nine wins over the last two seasons so it’s hard to make a compelling argument against adding talent anywhere on the football field.