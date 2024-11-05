 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson missed Tuesday’s practice but will play Thursday night

  
Published November 5, 2024 04:06 PM

Lamar Jackson was not on the Ravens’ injury report Monday. He will be on it Tuesday.

The quarterback missed the team’s only practice of the week before Thursday Night Football.

Coach John Harbaugh would not say why Jackson didn’t practice, but he did say Jackson will play against the Bengals.

The team is required to release an injury report later today.

After Jackson missed last Wednesday’s practice, Harbaugh told beat reporters that the reigning MVP was taking a rest day. The practice report revealed Jackson missed practice with back and knee injuries.

Jackson also missed Thursday’s practice last week before practicing Friday and playing Sunday. He had a maximum passer rating by completing 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-10 blowout of the Broncos.