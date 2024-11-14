What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how tow watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 11 NFL schedule

Jalen Hurts and the 7-2 Philadelphia Eagles host Jayden Daniels and the 7-3 Washington Commanders with the top spot in the division on the line tonight on Thursday Night Football. The Commanders are having a resurgance in 2024: After finishing last season 4-13, they’re now under the leadership of general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, who’s helped to steer No. 2 overall pick Daniels to that 7-3 record, Washington’s best start through 10 games since 1996. The Eagles got off to a shaky 2-2 start to the season but have won each of their last five games since their bye in Week 5.

The Commanders are coming off a tough 28-27 loss to the Steelers in Week 10, in which they led by six in the final minutes of the game but saw Pittsburgh score the go-ahead, game-winning TD with 2:22 remaining (a neutral zone infraction for WAS DT Johnny Newton got the Steelers a first down with just over a minute remaining, allowing them to kneel out the clock). Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off a 34-6 thrashing of the Cowboys, a 28-point victory that was Philadelphia’s largest regular season win since 2021.

Tonight’s game will make the first time the Commanders and Eagles have met with both teams at least four games above .500 since the 1996 season. Washington has already made history as just the third team since 1950 to win seven of its first nine games with a rookie quarterback. The prior two: the 2004 Steelers, helmed by Ben Roethlisberger, and the 2016 Cowboys with QB Dak Prescott.

For full information on how to watch tonight’s game, including start time and streaming network, as well as the full schedule for Week 11 of the NFL season, see below.

What NFL game is on tonight?

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles — 8:15pm ET on Amazon Prime

PFT’s Week 11 2024 NFL power rankings

NFL Week 11 Schedule

*All times Eastern

Sunday, November 17th

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears — 1:00pm on FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Detroit Lions — 1:00pm on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins — 1:00pm on CBS

Los Angeles Rams vs New England Patriots — 1:00pm on FOX

Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Saints — 1:00pm on FOX

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers — 1:00pm on CBS

Minnesota Vikings vs Tennessee Titans — 1:00pm on CBS

Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets — 1:00pm on CBS

Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos — 4:05pm on FOX

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers — 4:05pm on FOX

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills — 4:25pm on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football — 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock

Monday, November 18th

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboy — 8:15pm on ESPN

