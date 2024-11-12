PFT’s Week 11 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Chiefs (last week No. 2; 9-0): Team of Destiny A.

2. Lions (No. 1; 8-1): Team of Destiny B.

3. Bills (No. 3; 8-2): Win or lose vs. the Chiefs on Sunday, they won’t slay the dragon until they beat KC in the playoffs.

4. Ravens (No. 5; 7-3): At this rate, they’ll name the MVP award after Lamar Jackson.

5. Steelers (No. 6; 7-2): It doesn’t get any easier this weekend, with the Ravens coming to town.

6. Commanders (No. 4; 7-3): They’re still going to be a problem in January.

7. Eagles (No. 7; 7-2): They’re feasting on lesser teams. Will they deliver against the elite?

8. Vikings (No. 8; 7-2): The more time Sam Darnold has to throw, the less accurate the throws seem to be.

9. Packers (No. 9; 6-3): Is the bye week enough time to recover from what happened to them against the Lions?

10. Cardinals (No. 12; 6-4): Kyler Murray, comeback player of the year? Kyler Murray, MVP? How about both?

11. 49ers (No. 13; 5-4): They’ll need to perform better than they did in Tampa if they hope to start stacking wins.

12. Chargers (No. 14; 6-3): The Chargers will be a tough out in the playoffs.

13. Falcons (No. 10; 6-4): They’re too prone to lapses to be among the best of the best.

14. Texans (No. 11; 6-4): Fortunately, they’ll face the second-best team (by far) in Texas next Monday.

15. Broncos (No. 15; 5-5): Can they flush Sunday’s failure and focus on the Falcons? The clock is ticking.

16. Rams (No. 16; 4-5): A team that isn’t as talented as it’s been in recent years can’t afford to make as many mistakes as it did against Miami.

17. Buccaneers (No. 17; 4-6): If they don’t win coming out of the bye, it’s time to bid farewell to their playoff hopes.

18. Bengals (No. 18; 4-6): As playoff hopes go, Sunday’s losses by the likes of the Colts and Broncos balanced out the disappointing loss to the Bengals.

19. Seahawks (No. 19; 4-5): Can they find consistency in a good way?

20. Dolphins (No. 25; 3-6): In past years, they’ve started fast then limped to the finish line. Can they flip the script this year?

21. Bears (No. 20; 4-5): It’s going from bad to worse to flat-out hideous for the much-hyped Bears.

22. Colts (No. 21; 4-6): Can Joe Flacco finally validate the decision to make him the starter?

23. Jets (No. 22; 3-7): Who else can Woody Johnson fire, other than himself?

24. Cowboys (No. 23; 3-6): Here comes the sun . . . and I say, it’s not alright.

25. Browns (No. 24; 2-7): Browns fans surely enjoyed a weekend without a migraine.

26. Patriots (No. 30; 3-7): Spoiler might look good on them.

27. Panthers (No. 31; 3-7): It’s good they won’t have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft; it’ll save them from being snubbed by the top prospect.

28. Raiders (No. 28; 2-7): In an effort to fix their offense, the Raiders have taken a silver-and-black DeLorean back to the ‘90s.

29. Saints (No. 32; 3-7): Who dat? Who dat? Who dat say dey gonna clog them toilets?

30. Jaguars (No. 26; 2-8): Mac Jones just wasn’t the same without a defensive coordinator to coach him.

31. Giants (No. 27; 2-8): Will it be Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito after the bye?

32. Titans (No. 29; 2-8): The Tennessee offense has all the zest of room-temperature mayonnaise.