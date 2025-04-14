 Skip navigation
dak.jpg
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
hutch.jpg
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas

Other PFT Content

The Colorado Buffaloes play the Brigham Young Cougars in the Valero Alamo Bowl
Giants will have a private workout with Shedeur Sanders
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Cam Ward inks deal with Under Armour

  
Published April 14, 2025 07:22 PM

Under Armour is back in the NFL shoe and glove game. And it has added to its portfolio of athletes the likely top overall pick in next week’s draft.

Former Miami — and likely Tennessee — quarterback Cam Ward has a deal with Under Armour, reports Conor Orr of SI.com.

Under Armour also has deals with Missouri receiver Luther Burden III, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, and Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker. Each are likely to be taken in the first round.

Ward, if as expected he’s the first overall pick, will be Under Armour’s first No. 1 overall selection since Cam Newton, in 2011.

Nike and Adidas also have deals for NFL shoes. Nike is the overall apparel provider for NFL teams.