Cam Ward inks deal with Under Armour

Under Armour is back in the NFL shoe and glove game. And it has added to its portfolio of athletes the likely top overall pick in next week’s draft.

Former Miami — and likely Tennessee — quarterback Cam Ward has a deal with Under Armour, reports Conor Orr of SI.com.

Under Armour also has deals with Missouri receiver Luther Burden III, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, and Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker. Each are likely to be taken in the first round.

Ward, if as expected he’s the first overall pick, will be Under Armour’s first No. 1 overall selection since Cam Newton, in 2011.

Nike and Adidas also have deals for NFL shoes. Nike is the overall apparel provider for NFL teams.