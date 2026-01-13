Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested for reckless driving

All teams would prefer to have a quiet offseason, except when they hope to make some noise. The Cowboys have made a little noise at a time when they would have liked to make none.

Defensive Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested over the weekend for reckless driving in Collin County Texas, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Ezeiruaku was released from custody on Monday after posting $500 bond.

Per Watkins, the Cowboys said on Monday night that they are aware of the arrest.

A 2025 second-round pick from Boston College, Ezeiruaku appeared in 17 games with nine starts as a rookie. He had 2.0 sacks.