nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested for reckless driving

  
Published January 12, 2026 08:53 PM

All teams would prefer to have a quiet offseason, except when they hope to make some noise. The Cowboys have made a little noise at a time when they would have liked to make none.

Defensive Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested over the weekend for reckless driving in Collin County Texas, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Ezeiruaku was released from custody on Monday after posting $500 bond.

Per Watkins, the Cowboys said on Monday night that they are aware of the arrest.

A 2025 second-round pick from Boston College, Ezeiruaku appeared in 17 games with nine starts as a rookie. He had 2.0 sacks.