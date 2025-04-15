 Skip navigation
Jakobi Meyers heads into final year of contract, could seek new deal with Raiders

  
Published April 15, 2025 04:14 AM

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had the best season of his career last year, with 87 catches for 1,027 yards. And as he heads into the final year of his contract, an extension could be due.

Meyers is open to getting a new deal done and would like to remain a Raider beyond the 2025 season, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN.

At his introductory press conference in Las Vegas, new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith mentioned wanting to have Meyers around.

“We’re so excited about getting the chance to work together,” Smith said. “I followed him from New England to here and always thought he was a really good receiver.”

The 28-year-old Meyers has a cap hit of just under $15 million for this season, the final year of a three-year, $33 million contract he signed in 2023.