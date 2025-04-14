 Skip navigation
Giants will have a private workout with Shedeur Sanders

  
Published April 14, 2025 07:34 PM

The Saints are still the favorites to land Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But he might not be there when New Orleans is on the clock at No. 9.

Via NFL Media, the Giants will conduct a private workout with Sanders.

The development comes after the Giants added veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Neither player has a contract that screams out clear-cut, unquestioned, short-term or long-term starter.

Many believe the Giants wouldn’t take Sanders at No. 3. But they could trade down to get him. As long as they don’t go any lower than No. 8, if the Saints are lurking at No. 9 to take him.

And they could have a significant player to dangle at the three spot. With the Titans seemingly locked in to former Miami quarterback Cam Ward. The Browns are expected to take cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter or edge rusher Abdul Carter. The other would necessarily be available with the third pick.

The Saints are currently +100 favorites to pick Sanders at DraftKings. The Giants are next at +250. This news might move the odds in New York’s direction.