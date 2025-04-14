 Skip navigation
Report: Bill Belichick and North Carolina are out on Nico Iamaleava

  
Published April 14, 2025 06:59 PM

Former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is looking for a new program. One possible destination can be crossed off the list.

Via Pete Nakos of On3.com, Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels are out of the Iamaleava pursuit.

Iamaleava recently de-Volunteered from Tennessee after failing to get a bump in his NIL payment to $4 million for 2025. He has also been linked to UCLA and Tulane.

The Tar Heels, per Nakos, are regarded as the favorites to land South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez.

The next transfer portal officially opens on Wednesday.