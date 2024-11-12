Eagles held Cowboys and Giants to NFL’s only games this season with under 50 passing yards

Only two teams this season have been held to under 50 net passing yards in a game, and both of them played the Eagles.

On Sunday, Cowboys quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Trey Lance went a combined 17-for-29 for 66 yards, while taking three sacks for -17 yards against the Eagles, a net of 49 yards passing.

That would be the worst performance in the NFL this season if not for what the Eagles did to the Giants in Week Seven, when quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Drew Lock also combined to go 17-for-29, with 105 yards passing but 62 yards lost on eight sacks. That’s a net of 43 passing yards.

Those are the only two times all season that an NFL offense has finished with fewer than 50 net passing yards. The combination of the Eagles’ stout defense and the Giants’ and Cowboys’ offensive incompetence led to stats that you just don’t see in the modern NFL.

In fact, they were numbers that no one has ever seen in NFL history: Only two teams ever have completed at least 17 passes but netted fewer than 50 passing yards, and those were the Cowboys and Giants against the Eagles this season.

The Eagles are playing very good football right now — and are being helped by having two awful teams in their division.