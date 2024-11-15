 Skip navigation
Thursday Night Football: Commanders OTs Andrew Wylie, Brandon Coleman, Cornelius Lucas are active

  
Published November 14, 2024 07:05 PM

The Commanders will have their top three offensive tackles for Thursday Night Football.

Starting right tackle Andrew Wylie (shoulder), starting left tackle Brandon Coleman (shoulder) and swing tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) all are active after the three were listed as questionable to play against the Eagles.

The Commanders’ inactives are kicker Austin Seibert (right hip), quarterback Jeff Driskel, cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., linebacker Dominque Hampton, linebacker Nick Bellore (knee) and offensive tackle Chris Paul. Driskel will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Eagles’ inactives are quarterback Tanner McKee, offensive lineman Nick Gates, offensive guard Trevor Keegan, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, cornerback Eli Ricks and safety Tristin McCollum.