Patriots sign eight draft picks, 16 undrafted free agents

The Patriots got most of their draft class under contract on Friday.

The team announced the signing of eight picks from last month’s draft, which leaves them with three more to sign before everyone’s four-year deal is done.

New England signed third-round wide receiver Kyle Williams, third-round center Jared Wilson, fourth-round defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, fifth-round linebacker Bradyn Swinson, sixth-round kicker Andy Borregales, seventh-round tackle Marcus Bryant, seventh-round long snapper Julian Ashby, and seventh-round defensive back Kobee Minor.

The Patriots also announced the signing of 16 undrafted free agents. They are tackle Cole Birdow, wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee, wide receiver Efton Chism III, guard Jack Conley, cornerback Brandon Crossley, tight end C.J. Dippre, fullback Brock Lampe, running back Lan Larison, safety Josh Minkins, cornerback Jordan Polk, linebacker Elijah Ponder, linebacker Cam Riley, defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie, tight end Gee Scott Jr., wide receiver Jeremiah Webb, and quarterback Ben Wooldridge.