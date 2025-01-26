What NFL games are on today: Conference Championship schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times
The NFL Playoffs continue today with two highly anticipated conference championship matchups. The action starts at 3:00 PM with an NFC showdown as Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Then, at 6:30 PM ET, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face off against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. See below for to find out more information on how to watch both games.
What NFL games are on today?
Saturday, January 26:
*All times are listed as ET
NFC Conference Championship: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - 3 p.m. on Fox
- AFC Conference Championship: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs - 6:30 p.m. on CBS
Eagles vs. Commanders head-to-head history:
All-Time Record: Washington leads 90-85-5
Playoff Record: Washington Leads 1-0
Jalen Hurts vs. Jayden Daniels: Hurts (1-1), Daniels (1-1)
Chiefs vs. Bills head-to-head history:
All-Time Record: Bills lead 30-25-1
Regular Season Record: Bills lead 26-23-1
Playoff Record: Chiefs lead 4-2
Top Impact Players in Commanders vs Eagles:
Top Impact Players in Chiefs vs Bills:
Divisional Round Scores:
Saturday, January 18
Chiefs 23, Texans 14
- Commanders 45, Lions 31
Sunday, January 19
Eagles 28, Rams 22
- Bills 27, Ravens 22
Super Wild Card Weekend Scores:
Saturday, January 11
- Texans 32, Chargers 12
- Ravens 28, Steelers 14
Sunday, January 12
- Bills 31, Broncos 7
- Eagles 22, Packers 10
- Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20
Monday, January 13
- Rams 27, Vikings 9
