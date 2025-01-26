 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 schedule: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1
Who has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins in the Next Gen era?
Auto Racing: Rolex 24 At Daytona
What’s next for Felipe Nasr after second Daytona dandy? Le Mans awaits ... and maybe more

Top Clips

josh_site.jpg
Was Allen ‘sped up’ in AFCCG vs. Mahomes, Chiefs?
nbc_roto_bte_phillykc_250126.jpg
Did Super Bowl LIX market open at too low a total?
nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What NFL games are on today: Conference Championship schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times

  
Published January 26, 2025 05:00 AM

The NFL Playoffs continue today with two highly anticipated conference championship matchups. The action starts at 3:00 PM with an NFC showdown as Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

RELATED: 2025 NFL Draft Order - Updated first round picks, projections by team after divisional round

Then, at 6:30 PM ET, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face off against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. See below for to find out more information on how to watch both games.

RELATED: 2025 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl overtime rules explained

What NFL games are on today?

Saturday, January 26:

*All times are listed as ET

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes doesn’t believe Chiefs get favorable calls

Eagles vs. Commanders head-to-head history:

All-Time Record: Washington leads 90-85-5

Playoff Record: Washington Leads 1-0

Jalen Hurts vs. Jayden Daniels: Hurts (1-1), Daniels (1-1)

nbc_pft_philwas3rdtime_250123.jpg
06:28
WAS facing PHI third time this year is complicated
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how both teams can rely on film from each other to make corrections, but how they also need to anticipate each other’s changes as well.

Chiefs vs. Bills head-to-head history:

All-Time Record: Bills lead 30-25-1

Regular Season Record: Bills lead 26-23-1

Playoff Record: Chiefs lead 4-2

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
PFT’s 2024 NFL conference championship picks, Florio vs. Simms
We disagree on both of the games for a berth in the Super Bowl.

Top Impact Players in Commanders vs Eagles:
Top impact players: Commanders vs. Eagles
Pro Football Focus highlights the top impact players in the Commanders-Eagles Conference Championship showdown, including Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and more.

Top Impact Players in Chiefs vs Bills:
Top impact players: Chiefs vs. Bills
Pro Football Focus highlights the top impact players in the Chiefs-Bills Conference Championship showdown, including Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more.

Divisional Round Scores:

Saturday, January 18

  • Chiefs 23, Texans 14

  • Commanders 45, Lions 31

RELATED: Commanders storm past Lions 45-31 to advance to NFC Championship Game

Sunday, January 19

  • Eagles 28, Rams 22

  • Bills 27, Ravens 22

RELATED - Saquon Barkley: Games like this are why I came to Philly

Super Wild Card Weekend Scores:

Saturday, January 11

Sunday, January 12

  • Bills 31, Broncos 7
  • Eagles 22, Packers 10
  • Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20

Monday, January 13

  • Rams 27, Vikings 9

RELATED: 2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker