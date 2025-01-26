What NFL games are on today: Conference Championship schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times

The NFL Playoffs continue today with two highly anticipated conference championship matchups. The action starts at 3:00 PM with an NFC showdown as Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Then, at 6:30 PM ET, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face off against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. See below for to find out more information on how to watch both games.

What NFL games are on today?

Saturday, January 26:

*All times are listed as ET



Eagles vs. Commanders head-to-head history:

All-Time Record: Washington leads 90-85-5

Playoff Record: Washington Leads 1-0

Jalen Hurts vs. Jayden Daniels: Hurts (1-1), Daniels (1-1)

06:28 WAS facing PHI third time this year is complicated Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how both teams can rely on film from each other to make corrections, but how they also need to anticipate each other’s changes as well.

Chiefs vs. Bills head-to-head history:

All-Time Record: Bills lead 30-25-1

Regular Season Record: Bills lead 26-23-1

Playoff Record: Chiefs lead 4-2

PFT’s 2024 NFL conference championship picks, Florio vs. Simms We disagree on both of the games for a berth in the Super Bowl.

Top Impact Players in Commanders vs Eagles:

Top impact players: Commanders vs. Eagles Pro Football Focus highlights the top impact players in the Commanders-Eagles Conference Championship showdown, including Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and more.

Top Impact Players in Chiefs vs Bills:

Top impact players: Chiefs vs. Bills Pro Football Focus highlights the top impact players in the Chiefs-Bills Conference Championship showdown, including Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more.

Divisional Round Scores:

Saturday, January 18

Chiefs 23, Texans 14

Commanders 45, Lions 31

Sunday, January 19

Eagles 28, Rams 22

Bills 27, Ravens 22

Super Wild Card Weekend Scores:

Saturday, January 11



Texans 32, Chargers 12

Ravens 28, Steelers 14

Sunday, January 12



Bills 31, Broncos 7

Eagles 22, Packers 10

Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20

Monday, January 13



Rams 27, Vikings 9

