What NFL games are on today: Week 2 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week's slate of exciting NFL matchups.



Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Chase Williams and the Chicago Bears go head-to-head with C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s game, as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

Sunday, September 15:

*All times are listed as ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 16:

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Biggest takeaways from NFL Week 1:

Biggest takeaways from NFL Week 1 The Dan Patrick Show crew sift through some of the biggest storylines of NFL Week 1, including an underwhelming performance from Deshaun Watson, Anthony Richardson turning heads and more.

Significance of injury reports on betting markets:

Significance of injury reports on betting markets Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on how important the injury report is for the betting markets and the timeline of Jordan Mason learning he's starting compared to the injury report.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock.

