What NFL games are on today: Week 2 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of exciting NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Chase Williams and the Chicago Bears go head-to-head with C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s game, as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
Sunday, September 15:
*All times are listed as ET
Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, September 16:
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Biggest takeaways from NFL Week 1:
Significance of injury reports on betting markets:
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.