Brock Bowers not participating in offseason program yet as he finishes his degree

  
May 1, 2025

The Raiders had left tackle Kolton Miller participate in its voluntary offseason program this week.

The team still has not seen Brock Bowers.

The second-year tight end remains in Georgia, finishing up his college degree, Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Bowers had a historic rookie season, breaking multiple NFL records and earning All-Pro honors. He set records for most receptions by a rookie tight end (112), most receiving yards by a rookie tight end (1,194) and most receptions by any rookie regardless of position in NFL history.

Bowers was the best tight end in the NFL in his first season.