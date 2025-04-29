 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Raiders post picture of Kolton Miller from Monday’s workout

  
Published April 29, 2025 11:17 AM

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller didn’t report to the start of the team’s offseason workouts, but he has taken a different approach this week.

The Raiders posted pictures to their website that shows Miller taking part in stretching and other activities in a jersey during Monday’s session. Attendance at that session, like all the others at this point in the program, is voluntary.

When the program opened without Miller, word was that he is in the market for a new contract. General Manager John Spytek said during a pre-draft press conference that they would not discuss any contractual issues publicly.

Miller is in the last year of his contract with the Raiders. He’s set to make $12.26 million in base salary with a $15.68 million cap number in 2025.