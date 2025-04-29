Raiders post picture of Kolton Miller from Monday’s workout

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller didn’t report to the start of the team’s offseason workouts, but he has taken a different approach this week.

The Raiders posted pictures to their website that shows Miller taking part in stretching and other activities in a jersey during Monday’s session. Attendance at that session, like all the others at this point in the program, is voluntary.

When the program opened without Miller, word was that he is in the market for a new contract. General Manager John Spytek said during a pre-draft press conference that they would not discuss any contractual issues publicly.

Miller is in the last year of his contract with the Raiders. He’s set to make $12.26 million in base salary with a $15.68 million cap number in 2025.