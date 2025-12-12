 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsV2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsV2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zyon McCollum ruled out with hip injury

  
Published December 11, 2025 10:12 PM

Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum had arguably the biggest play of Thursday Night Football thus far.

He was called for being offsides on a chip-shot field goal by Zane Gonzalez, giving the Falcons a first down that they converted into a touchdown on the next play. Atlanta leads 14-13 early in the third quarter.

McCollum now is out of the game with an injury.

He injured his hip on Kirk Cousins’ 11-yard pass to Kyle Pitts with 6:37 remaining in the second quarter. The Bucs initially listed McCollum as questionable to return but ruled him out in the third quarter.

He left with no stats.