Zyon McCollum ruled out with hip injury

Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum had arguably the biggest play of Thursday Night Football thus far.

He was called for being offsides on a chip-shot field goal by Zane Gonzalez, giving the Falcons a first down that they converted into a touchdown on the next play. Atlanta leads 14-13 early in the third quarter.

McCollum now is out of the game with an injury.

He injured his hip on Kirk Cousins’ 11-yard pass to Kyle Pitts with 6:37 remaining in the second quarter. The Bucs initially listed McCollum as questionable to return but ruled him out in the third quarter.

He left with no stats.