Thursday Night Football: Kyle Pitts leads Falcons to 14-13 halftime lead on Bucs

  
Published December 11, 2025 09:52 PM

If the Bucs are going to stop the bleeding on their season, and get back in control of the NFC South, they will need a comeback. And, they will need to figure out how to slow Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts has six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and the Falcons have a 14-13 halftime lead.

Pitts has touchdown receptions of 8 and 17 yards, with the latter coming with 38 seconds left in the half to give Atlanta its first lead of the night at 14-10.

The Bucs hurt themselves on Pitts’ first touchdown. They had the Falcons stopped on third down and settling for a 31-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal, but Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum was penalized for being offsides. The 5-yard penalty on fourth-and-4 allowed the Falcons to take the points off the board.

On the next play, Pitts scored.

The Falcons have outgained the Bucs 222 to 185. Kirk Cousins is 12-of-16 for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and Bijan Robinson has three catches for 25 yards and 10 rushes for 64 yards.

If not for 10 penalties for 70 yards, the Falcons might lead by more.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans has returned from his broken collarbone, which kept him out most of the season, to catch three passes for 57 yards. Baker Mayfield is 9-of-19 for 145 yards.

Sean Tucker had a 1-yard touchdown run, and Chase McLaughlin kicked field goals of 49 and 52 yards, with the latter coming on the final play of the half.