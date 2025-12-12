Bucs regain the lead 20-14 over the Falcons

Welcome back, Mike Evans.

The Buccaneers’ No. 1 receiver, who is playing his first game since Week 7 when he broke his collarbone, has four catches for 102 yards. It is his first 100-yard game since Week 15 of last season.

He was instrumental on the Bucs’ go-ahead score, with a 45-yard reception to the Falcons 12.

The biggest play, though, was Dee Alford’s penalty for illegal contact on an incompletion on third-and-13. The Falcons also have penalties for a facemask and for tripping on the nine-play, 90-yard drive.

The Falcons have 14 penalties for 90 yards.

Tight end Devin Culp, who had only five catches for 88 yards and no touchdowns in his career, caught a 6-yard touchdown from Baker Mayfield to give Tampa Bay a 20-14 lead with 6:22 left in the third quarter.