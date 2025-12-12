 Skip navigation
Report: Michigan has interest in Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees

  
Published December 11, 2025 10:02 PM

The University of Michigan has interest in Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as the school searches for a new head coach, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Rees was mum earlier Thursday when asked about college interest in him. He reportedly talked to Penn State about its coaching vacancy last week before the Nittany Lions hired Matt Campbell.

“I’m going to just keep my focus here right now,” Rees said.

It is unclear when the Wolverines will begin interviews after Sherrone Moore’s abrupt firing on Wednesday.

Rees was an offensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Alabama before joining the Browns staff in 2024. He was a candidate for the North Carolina job last year before the Tar Heels hired Bill Belichick.

The Browns promoted Rees from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator before this season, and he took over play-calling duties from head coach Kevin Stefanski in Week 10 against the Jets.