PFT’s Week 2 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Chiefs (last week No. 1; 1-0): It wasn’t easy. But when is it ever easy for the Chiefs?

2. Lions (No. 2; 1-0): The Lions are capable of suffocating most teams in the NFL.

3. 49ers (No. 4; 1-0): Yes, the 49ers are good enough to not have one of their best players and not miss a beat.

4. Ravens (No. 5; 0-1): Lamar Jackson won’t make it 17 games if he keeps absorbing — and delivering — hits like that.

5. Eagles (No. 6; 1-0): They need to get things going a little faster.

6. Buccaneers (No. 9; 1-0): Keep sleeping on them; they like it that way.

7. Bills (No. 8; 1-0): Josh Allen could be on the front end of an MVP year.

8. Texans (No. 10; 1-0): In his eighth year, Joe Mixon looks better than ever.

9. Dolphins (No. 11; 1-0): They had to dig deep to win. That will serve them well later in the year.

10. Packers (No. 3; 0-1): They need Jordan Love back, ASAFP.

11. Steelers (No. 15; 1-0): They don’t need a high-end offense to win, not with T.J. Watt around.

12. Cowboys (No. 19; 1-0): Better late than never to deal with some important contract issues. (It was still late.)

13. Bears (No. 13; 1-0): The regular season is very different from the preseason.

14. Bengals (No. 7; 0-1): They usually start slowly. This time, however, it felt different.

15. Rams (No. 17; 0-1): The Rams already have too many injuries, but they still nearly pulled off a huge upset.

16. Jets (No. 14; 0-1): Last year’s lone strength was last night’s biggest weakness.

17. Browns (No. 12; 0-1): Most Browns fans would dump Deshaun Watson right now, if they could.

18. Chargers (No. 18; 1-0): J.K. Dobbins, when healthy, is one of the best running backs in the league.

19. Falcons (No. 16; 0-1): If any Falcons fans had bothered to show up on Sunday, they would have been chanting for Michael Penix Jr.

20. Jaguars (No. 20; 0-1): That’s the kind of loss that will get people fired (and not for embezzling more than $20 million).

21. Seahawks (No. 22; 1-0): Solid defense, good running game, good enough to get to 1-0.

22. Colts (No. 21; 0-1): They might not win many games, but they’ll be fun to watch this year.

23. Saints (No. 24; 1-0): They won’t be seeing the Panthers every week.

24. Vikings (No. 25; 1-0): It’s hard to tell whether the Vikings simply beat up on a bad team, or whether they have a chance to be good.

25. Patriots (No. 31; 1-0): Run the ball, play defense, win games.

26. Cardinals (No. 30; 0-1): They’re going to be better than expected.

27. Broncos (No. 23; 0-1): Bo Nix got a baptism by beastquake.

28. Titans (No. 26; 0-1): Blowing winnable games can make for a long, long season.

29. Commanders (No. 27; 0-1): Pro tip — don’t call designed quarterback runs once the game is decided.

30. Raiders (No. 28; 0-1): At this rate, Davante Adams will want to dress up like a Jet for Halloween.

31. Giants (No. 29; 0-1): At this rate, Bill Belichick will be looking for houses in New Jersey by Thanksgiving.

32. Panthers (No. 32; 0-1): At this rate, David Tepper will be throwing drinks on himself by Columbus Day.