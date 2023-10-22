What NFL games are on today: Week 7 NFL Sunday Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Season is in high gear and as usual, NBC and Peacock have got you covered with another Sunday of action-packed NFL excitement, all leading up to a highly anticipated matchup on Sunday Night Football. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

RELATED: FMIA Week 6 - Robert Saleh’s “Hell on Wheels” Jets, and Rust Belt Fever in the NFL

This week’s Sunday Night Football game features a match up between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles—two of the leagues top 5 teams who are tied with a league best record of 5-1. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.

See below to find out what NFL games are on today and how you can watch/live stream.

RELATED: How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles - TV/live stream info, kickoff time, and more

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, October 22:

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)



Monday, October 23:

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

