Commanders got “one solid offer” that “didn’t even move needle” for second pick

The Patriots had two known suitors for the third overall pick in the draft: the Giants and Vikings. The Commanders had one for the second overall pick.

“I think you’d be surprised, really, in terms of the offers,” G.M. Adam Peters said Thursday on BIG 100.3 in Washington, via Bryan Manning of USA Today. “We got, really one solid offer and didn’t even move the needle. It would have taken — it had to move mountains to get us off Jayden [Daniels].”

No specifics were identified, as to the team or the offer. The Raiders were believed to be interested in making the move to No. 2, and the Vikings were generally interested in moving up.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, J.J. McCarthy was the second choice behind Daniels. If they had traded down with the Vikings, the Commanders still would have had a shot at McCarthy. If they had traded down with the Raiders, they would have had to trade up to snag McCarthy.

Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner in 2023, seems to be a sure-fire, can’t-miss prospect. The Commanders have struggled to find a true franchise quarterback since winning three Super Bowl between 1982 and 1991 with three different starters.

In 1983, Joe Theismann won the NFL MVP award. He’s the only Washington quarterback to win the award since it started in 1957.