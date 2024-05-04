 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh: Jets think “tremendously talented” Jordan Travis will be ready for camp

  
Published May 4, 2024 01:31 PM

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered the biggest injury of last season in college football, an injury that cost the Seminoles a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Jets think Travis will be ready to go sooner rather than later.

The Jets drafted Travis in the fifth round and believe his ankle will be sufficiently healed for him to go in training camp, and head coach Robert Saleh thinks Travis has the talent to develop into a big-time player.\

“I feel like he’s kind of a ball of clay,” Saleh said. “He’s a tremendously talented young man and extremely gifted, especially athletically. He’s got a lot of work to do, he hasn’t even scratched the surface. He’s winning games doing things that were just pure athleticism, and if we can tie the football part to it, I think we’ve got ourselves a damn good player.”

Aaron Rodgers will start for the Jets as long as he’s healthy, while Tyrod Taylor is slated to be the backup. The best-case scenario for Travis this season is likely to be a third-string emergency quarterback, but the Jets think he has a bright future.