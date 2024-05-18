Police close case on vague Michael Irvin “allegation” from January 2024

Earlier this year, police in Allen, Texas confirmed that Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin was being investigated for a vague and unspecified “allegation.”

The case is now closed.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the case is now closed and Irvin will not be charged. Investigators found no basis for pursuing the matter.

At the time the issue first emerged, attorney Levi McCathern told PFT that Irvin “vehemently denies” the allegation.

“He didn’t do anything wrong or inappropriate,” McCathern said at the time, adding that there’s “absolutely no truth” to the allegation, and that the situation “saddens me.” He predicted that this allegation, like others made in the past against Irvin, “will turn out to be much ado about nothing.”

What it turned out to be, it’s now over and closed.

Irvin currently has no official relationship with the NFL. His contract expired earlier this year. It was not renewed.