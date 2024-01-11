Allen, Texas PD investigates “allegation” against Michael Irvin

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin is under investigation again.

The Allen, Texas Police Department has confirmed the existence of an investigation, based on a vague and unspecified “allegation.”

“There has been an allegation, but we are not prepared to release any details at this time due to our investigation being in its very early stages,” Allen PD Public Information Officer Jonathan Maness told PFT by email, in response to a question regarding whether Irvin is currently facing any type of allegation or investigation. (Obviously, we asked the question based on a tip that there is something going on.)

Irvin’s lawyer, Levi McCathern, told PFT by phone on Thursday that Irvin “vehemently denies” the allegation. “He didn’t do anything wrong or inappropriate,” McCathern said.

McCathern added that there’s “absolutely no truth” to the allegation, and that the situation “saddens me.” He predicted that this allegation, like others made in the past against Irvin, “will turn out to be much ado about nothing.”

Last year, Irvin faced an allegation that did not rise to the level of any criminal allegation or investigation. However, the complaint from a Marriott employee early in Super Bowl week resulted in Irvin being suspended by NFL Network and ESPN. Irvin promptly sued Marriott. He eventually took a job with FS1 and returned to NFLN.

We do not know, and the Allen Police Department has not said, what the allegation is. McCathern also supplied no details about the allegation. However, the Allen Police Department has confirmed that there is an allegation, and that there is an investigation.