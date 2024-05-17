 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA's voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes' Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
It’s another Father of Mine giveaway weekend

  
Published May 17, 2024 01:35 PM

The first unofficial weekend of summer is coming. This weekend, here’s a chance to get some reading material for the relaxation time to come.

I’ll be giving away one or two or maybe three signed, personalized copies of Father of Mine this weekend. It’s a mob story set in 1973, inspired by true events from my hometown of Wheeling, West Virginia.

To enter, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Father of Mine 5/17/24 Giveaway.” Include an address and preferred inscription. If you win, I’ll let you know by Monday.

The goal in offering free, signed, personalized copies is to get you to consider buying it. The ebook is only $3.99 (which is a massive bargain for a 400-page book), and the print version can be had for $14.99.

It doesn’t suck, despite the fact that I wrote it. And the sequel is coming, possibly in time for the final unofficial weekend of summer.

After writing some 20 million words here since 2001, I decided four years ago to start cranking out words that might have a little more shelf-life than a string of blurbs that covers an ever-changing NFL news cycle. From Playmakers to Father of Mine to On Our Way Home to the Father of Mine sequel to an upcoming prison escape tale to a murder mystery unfolding 17 years after the case was solved to a western that my dad would have loved to a cautionary tale about pro football and gambling (which might get accelerated, given recent events), there will be plenty for you to buy. Or not buy.

All I can do is make it available. If you like reading generally and like specifically the writing you see in this destination, it makes sense to give it a try.

Especially when it’s only $3.99 to get started with Father of Mine.