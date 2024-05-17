 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program

May 17, 2024 09:22 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how Brian Flores participating in this program will give the league even fewer excuses, as well as why if a team eventually does hire him, expect pushback.
Up Next
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
5:17
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
4:00
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_christmasschedule_240517.jpg
7:08
Do Christmas games add to need for a second bye?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jets_240517.jpg
13:54
NFL’s North feels the Jets ‘kind of owe us one’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbsbenefitgoffdeal_240517.jpg
6:36
Did Lions feel pressure from fans for Goff deal?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goffsewellstbrown_240517.jpg
4:40
Goff commends St. Brown, Sewell’s Lions extensions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mcvaygoff_240517.jpg
7:46
Could McVay ever consider trying to get Goff back?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goffmotivation_240517.jpg
10:45
Goff motivated more internally than externally
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goffextension_240517.jpg
12:28
Goff contract extension features no trade clause
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
3:06
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
2:14
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hardknockgiants_240516.jpg
1:35
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
Now Playing