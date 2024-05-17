 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams is the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year

  
Published May 17, 2024 07:06 PM

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is favored to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is a +135 favorite to win the award at DraftKings.com, making him easily the top choice among bettors.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick, is also No. 2 in rookie of the year odds. Daniels is listed at +650.

The fourth overall pick, Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., is at +700, followed by Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy at +1200, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers at +1700, Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy at +1800, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix at +1800 and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at +2200.

Among the extreme long shots is Falcons quarterback Michael Penix at +6000. Although Penix was selected with the eighth overall pick, he’s only expected to play this season if Kirk Cousins gets injured. Penix winning rookie of the year would be almost as big a shock as Penix’s draft selection in the first place.