 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers designate Robert Hunt for return from injured reserve

  
Published December 24, 2025 11:39 AM

The Panthers offensive line could get some help for their remaining games.

The team announced that they have designated guard Robert Hunt for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hunt will begin practicing with the team and he can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Hunt tore his biceps in Week 2 and had surgery to repair the injury. He started the first two games of the season at right guard and started 16 times for Carolina during the 2024 season.

The Panthers host the Seahawks this Sunday and will clinch the NFC South with a win and a Bucs loss. If that does not happen, they will need to beat the Bucs in Week 18 to make the playoffs.