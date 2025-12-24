Panthers designate Robert Hunt for return from injured reserve

The Panthers offensive line could get some help for their remaining games.

The team announced that they have designated guard Robert Hunt for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hunt will begin practicing with the team and he can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Hunt tore his biceps in Week 2 and had surgery to repair the injury. He started the first two games of the season at right guard and started 16 times for Carolina during the 2024 season.

The Panthers host the Seahawks this Sunday and will clinch the NFC South with a win and a Bucs loss. If that does not happen, they will need to beat the Bucs in Week 18 to make the playoffs.