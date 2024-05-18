 Skip navigation
Seahawks have their full draft class under contract with Michael Jerrell signed

  
Published May 18, 2024 04:23 AM

The Seahawks’ entire 2024 NFL draft class is under contract.

Seahawks sixth-round tackle Michael Jerrell signed his contract on Friday, and that means all eight players the Seahawks drafted are now under contract.

Since the adoption of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with a rookie wage scale in 2011, rookie holdouts are rare and rookies are almost always signed before training camp. But it’s still a relief for the Seahawks to have it official that their full class is signed and there will be no issues.

Jerrell was a little-known prospect out of Division II Findlay, but the Seahawks think he has tremendous talent and the potential to develop into an NFL starter, even if his learning curve will be steeper than most. Jerrell was the only Division II player drafted this year.

The Seahawks’ other draft picks are first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy, third-round guard Christian Haynes, fourth-round linebacker Tyrice Knight, fourth-round tight end A.J. Barner, fifth-round cornerback Neheimaih Pritchett, sixth-round guard Sataoa Laumea and sixth-round cornerback D.J. James.