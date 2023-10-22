NFL 2023 Week 7 inactives: Daniel Jones will not play

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Giants did their best to create some suspense about quarterback Daniel Jones’ status for Sunday’s game against the Commanders this week, but he was never cleared for contact and that made his questionable designation seem more like wishful thinking than a real chance that he’d play.

Jones is inactive for the second straight game because of the neck injury he suffered in the team’s Week Five loss to the Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor will start again.

Taylor will be playing behind an offensive line that’s missing both starting tackles. It’s the sixth straight game that left tackle Andrew Thomas has missed while right tackle Evan Neal is out with an ankle injury.

Commanders at Giants

Commanders: CB Christian Holmes, DE K.J. Henry, T Trent Scott, G Chris Paul, TE Curtis Hodges, WR Mitchell Tinsley, DL Efe Obada

Giants: QB Daniel Jones, CB Adoree’ Jackson, C John Michael Schmitz, T Evan Neal, T Matt Peart, T Andrew Thomas, DT Jordon Riley

Browns at Colts

Browns: CB Kahlef Hailassie, S Ronnie Hickman, DL. Siaki Ika, DL Isaiah McGuire, LB Sione Takitaki, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, WR Cedric Tillman

Colts: OL Ike Boettger, TE Kylen Granson, DL Isaiah Land, T Braden Smith, CB Ameer Speed

Bills at Patriots

Bills: G Alec Anderson, S Damar Hamlin, OL Germain Ifedi, LB A.J. Klein, TE Quintin Morris, DT Ed Oliver

Patriots: T Calvin Anderson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Kayshon Boutte, LB Josh Uche, DE Keion White, QB Malik Cunningham, QB Will Grier

Lions at Ravens

Lions: CB Jerry Jacobs, LB Charles Harris, WR Marvin Jones Jr., RB David Montgomery, G Jonah Jackson, DT Levi Onwuzurike, DT Brodric Martin

Ravens: QB Josh Johnson, OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu, OL Sam Mustipher, LB Jeremiah Moon, S Marcus Williams, CB Kevon Seymour

Raiders at Bears

Raiders: CB Jakorian Bennett, LB Amari Burney, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, CB Nate Hobbs, DL Nesta Jade Silvera, WR Kristian Wilkerson

Bears: G Nate Davis, OL Dan Feeney, QB Justin Fields, S Eddie Jackson, RB Roschon Johnson, DB Terell Smith

Falcons at Buccaneers

Falcons: QB Logan Woodside, CB Clark Phillips, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Eli Ankou, TE John FitzPatrick, DL Albert Huggins, DL Joe Gaziano

Buccaneers: DL Patrick O’Connor, CB Derrek Pitts, T Brandon Walton, LB Markees Watts, TE David Wells