How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more

It’s the Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, October 22 as two of the leagues top five teams that are tied for the best record (5-1) meet on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also be available on Universo.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (5-1) are off to the franchise’s best start in over 20 years after last Sunday’s 42-21 victory over the Panthers. Miami was down 14-0 after the first quarter but rallied to score a touchdown on all three of their drives in the second, racking up 35 straight points. Tagovailoa completed 21-of-31 for 262 pass yards and 3 touchdowns. WR Tyreek Hill had 6 receptions for 163 receiving yards and a touchdown. The four-time All-Pro currently leads the league in receiving yards (814) and receiving touchdowns (6). Hill is the first player in NFL history to post over 150 receiving yards in just four of his team’s first six games of a season.

The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since the 2000 season and look to write a new postseason story.

Jalen Hurts’ 11-game win streak was surprisingly snapped by the New York Jets last Sunday in a 20-14 loss at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles led 14-3 in the second quarter before giving up 17 unanswered points. Hurts tied his career high three interceptions in Sunday’s loss completing 28-of-45 for 280 pass yards with a pass and rush touchdown. In total, Philadelphia had a season-high of four turnovers on Sunday.

Despite the loss, the Eagles’ season still shows promise as the Birds look to repeat as NFC East champions for the first time since 2004. Additionally, Philadelphia has become the first Super Bowl loser to open the following season 5-0 since the 1991 Buffalo Bills.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles:

When: Sunday, October 22

Sunday, October 22 Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

