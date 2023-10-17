 Skip navigation
Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff standings after Las Vegas
Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff standings after Las Vegas
Flag Football
NFL exec: ‘desire’ to get NFL players into 2028 Olympic flag football
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cowboyschargersrecapv2_231017.jpg
Herbert struggles late as ‘same old Chargers’ fall
nbc_roto_ramsbackfield_231017.jpg
Assessing Evans’ fantasy outlook for LAR in Week 7
nbc_roto_pollard_231017.jpg
Time to worry about Pollard’s fantasy production?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff standings after Las Vegas
Flag Football
NFL exec: ‘desire’ to get NFL players into 2028 Olympic flag football
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cowboyschargersrecapv2_231017.jpg
Herbert struggles late as ‘same old Chargers’ fall
nbc_roto_ramsbackfield_231017.jpg
Assessing Evans’ fantasy outlook for LAR in Week 7
nbc_roto_pollard_231017.jpg
Time to worry about Pollard’s fantasy production?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dissecting elite tier of NFL teams after Week 6

October 17, 2023 02:00 PM
Now that there are no more undefeated teams in the NFL, Peter King and Myles Simmons examine which teams they believe are the strongest and and of them, who stands the best shot at making it to the Super Bowl.
nbc_pk_dolphinseagles_231017.jpg
3:52
Dolphins vs. Eagles a ‘showcase game’ for NFL
nbc_pk_40for402004belichick_231013.jpg
3:49
40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick’s parents
nbc_pk_nflinjuries_231010.jpg
14:20
Two of the ‘biggest’ NFL names injured early
dnp_nbc_pk40_bettisfinalgame_230803.jpg
2:05
40-For-40: King remembers Bettis’ final NFL game
nbc_pk_deionsanderseffect_231003__223621.jpg
15:18
King: Sanders will be better than Williams in NFL
nbc_pk_giantsplayoff_231003.jpg
10:18
NYG flaws have been exposed after 2022 playoff run
nbc_pk_texansdoubters_231003.jpg
8:57
King: ‘I love watching the Houston Texans’
nbc_pk_larpukanacua_230925.jpg
20:37
Rams’ Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
nbc_pk_powerrankingsv2_230919.1_1920x1080.jpg
17:38
Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles atop King’s power rankings
nbc_pk_pukaandrams_230919.jpg
7:58
Nacua at forefront of Rams’ revitalization
nbc_pk_dolphinschargers_230912.jpg
3:11
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
nbc_pk_brownsbengals_230912.jpg
3:35
How the Browns defense ‘flustered’ Burrow in win
