Tyreek Hill remains ahead of pace to break NFL record for receiving yards in a season

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is six games into what could be the greatest season by a receiver in NFL history.

Hill has 814 receiving yards in six games, the best start to a season ever. That puts him on pace for 2,306 yards in a 17-game season. The NFL record for receiving yards in a season is 1,964 by Calvin Johnson in 2012. Hill is on pace to break that record in the 15th game of this season.

On Sunday against the Panthers, Hill had his fourth game this season with at least 150 receiving yards. He’s the first player in NFL history to record at least 150 receiving yards in four of his team’s first six games in a season.

Hill’s 12 career games with at least 150 receiving yards are the tied with Calvin Johnson for the third-most in NFL history, behind only Lance Alworth (16) and Jerry Rice (14).

Hill talked during the offseason about his goal of 2,000 receiving yards, and at the time it sounded like an extreme long shot: No one has ever had 2,000 receiving yards in a season in NFL history, and even last year, when Hill played all 17 games and played at a very high level, he fell nearly 300 yards short of that milestone. But at this point, 2,000 yards looks very doable for Hill. He might even do it with a game or two to spare.