 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the second round
GOLF: JAN 25 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the first round
AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Five NASCAR Cup drivers with something to prove in 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_bestinbig10_v2_250120.jpg
Who is the best team in the Big Ten?
rutgers_rose_mpx.jpg
Big Ten challenging Harper, Bailey at Rutgers
nbc_moto_title24_deegan_250120.jpg
How will Deegan respond to early challenges?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the second round
GOLF: JAN 25 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the first round
AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Five NASCAR Cup drivers with something to prove in 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_bestinbig10_v2_250120.jpg
Who is the best team in the Big Ten?
rutgers_rose_mpx.jpg
Big Ten challenging Harper, Bailey at Rutgers
nbc_moto_title24_deegan_250120.jpg
How will Deegan respond to early challenges?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Islanders induct Brent Sutter into their Hall of Fame, beat Sharks 4-1

  
Published January 19, 2025 09:28 AM
NHL: San Jose Sharks at New York Islanders

Jan 18, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; Former player Brent Sutter speaks after being inducted into the New York Islanders Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony against the San Jose Sharks at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Thomas Salus/Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Saturday night.

Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock also scored, Marcus Hogberg made 18 saves and the Islanders snapped a two-game skid.

Barclay Goodrow scored for San Jose and Alexandar Georgiev finished with 27 saves as the Sharks lost for the fifth time in six games (1-5-0).

Barzal scored on a breakaway for his sixth goal of the season at 8:47 of the second period to open the scoring.

Goodrow tied it with a wrist shot from the half wall that sailed past Hogberg’s blocker just past the midpoint of the period.

Nelson put the Islanders back ahead for good just 40 seconds later, and Dobson made it 3-1 with 27 seconds left in the period.

Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov served the first game of a three-game suspension for a high hit against Flyers forward Ryan Poehling on Thursday.

The Islanders inducted Brent Sutter to the franchise’s Hall of Fame prior to the game. Sutter won two Stanley Cups with the Islanders and finished with 363 goals and 466 assists in his 19-year NHL career.

Takeaways

Sharks: Will Smith skated alongside Mikael Granlund and Fabian Zetterlund for the first time. San Jose selected Smith with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Islanders: After going 5-5-0 in the last 10 games, New York is seven points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot.

Key Moment

The Islanders quickly regained the lead and momentum 40 seconds after Goodrow tied it midway through the second period. Nelson skillfully elevated a rolling puck past Georgiev on a pretty feed from Kyle Palmieri.

Key Stat

The Islanders improved to 17-4-4 when they score at least thee goals (including shootout winners) and are 1-16-3 when they do not.

Up Next

The Sharks visit Boston on Monday, and the Islanders host Columbus.