2024 Paris Olympics live updates (Aug. 10): Today’s news, latest scores, schedule, how to watch, results, medal count
The U.S. men’s basketball team goes for its fifth straight gold medal and the women’s soccer team faces Brazil in the Olympic final.
We have made it to Day 15 of the 2024 Paris Olympics — the last full day of competition!
There are a many gold medal matches on Saturday, including Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team competing for its fifth straight gold and the U.S. women’s national team facing Brazil in the Olympic final, led by the “Trident” of Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman.
Follow the action all day along on Peacock. The entire schedule for the day can be found on NBCOlympics.com.
Let’s go Team USA!
Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola has created space at the front of the men’s marathon pack! He has a chance to break the Olympic record if he can maintain this pace.
The Olympic record is 2:06:32.
19 seconds 🫡— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 10, 2024
That's the gap between leader Tamirat Tola and the chasing group including Benson Kipruto, Bashir Abdi and Deresa Geleta.#Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/5tp5fUEhhj
It’s an exciting morning for women all over the Games as fans can also prepare to watch the women’s combined final in sport climbing.
USA’s Brooke Raboutou looks to bring an Olympic medal to a fantastic family of climbers after finishing fifth at the 2020 Games. It would be a third sport climbing medal for Team USA and the first for a woman.
Sport climbing:
- Time: 4:15am ET
- Venue: Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue
Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
In addition to table tennis, we also have the fight for bronze in women’s handball beginning now!
Denmark is set to take on Sweden. The Danes are hoping to win a medal for the third-straight tournament after waiting 32 years between Olympic medals, while Sweden seeks a first medal since claiming silver at the 2012 London Olympics.
- Time: 4am ET
- Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy
- TV channel: CNBC
Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
Get ready for some table tennis this morning as South Korea takes on Germany. Both sides are coming off decisive losses in the semifinals and hope to beat each other to a bronze medal.
- Time: 4am ET
- Venue: South Paris Arena #4
Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
In addition to the marathon, we have an exciting final round of golf on tap for today!
Co-leaders Lydia Ko (New Zealand) and Morgane Metraux (Switzerland) look to hold off a talented field of chasers, with Day 1 leader Celine Boutier (France) and World No. 1 Nelly Korda (USA) in a group of 10 golfers within five strokes of the lead.
- Time: 3am ET
- Medal events: Women’s golf final
- Venue: Le Golf National
- TV channels: Golf Channel
Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge is attempting to become the first man to win the Olympic marathon three times. But he has fallen off the lead pack at the halfway point.
Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia has pulled ahead for the lead and is crushing this hilly marathon course.
Take a look at the entire course that weaves through Paris!
Follow along the map of the ENTIRE 26.2 mile marathon through Paris! 👀— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024
📺 #ParisOlympics USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/aZTuYWDfq8
The men’s marathon kicks off the action on Saturday!
Time: 2 a.m. ET to 5 a.m. ET
Venue: A 26.2 mile looped course, from the Hôtel de Ville to the Palace of Versailles then back to Les Invalides in Paris
TV channel: USA Network
Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app