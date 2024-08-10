 Skip navigation
Wyndham Championship - Round One
Beau Hossler shoots 60 at vulnerable Sedgefield in rain-delayed Wyndham Championship
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bgiekrl8wgpat3mo3i3x
Rivals Roundtable: Primed programs, key games, five-star breakouts
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days
Coach Prime holds combative news conference as he prepares for his second season at Colorado

Top Clips

nbc_golf_boeingrnd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Boeing Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_womensamateurehl_240809.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women's Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1

2024 Paris Olympics live updates (Aug. 10): Today’s news, latest scores, schedule, how to watch, results, medal count

The U.S. men’s basketball team goes for its fifth straight gold medal and the women’s soccer team faces Brazil in the Olympic final.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
1920_1080_marathon.jpg

Getty Images

We have made it to Day 15 of the 2024 Paris Olympics — the last full day of competition!

There are a many gold medal matches on Saturday, including Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team competing for its fifth straight gold and the U.S. women’s national team facing Brazil in the Olympic final, led by the “Trident” of Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman.

Follow the action all day along on Peacock. The entire schedule for the day can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Let’s go Team USA!

Updates
Olympic record watch in the marathon!

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola has created space at the front of the men’s marathon pack! He has a chance to break the Olympic record if he can maintain this pace.

The Olympic record is 2:06:32.
How to watch the women’s combined sport climbing final today

It’s an exciting morning for women all over the Games as fans can also prepare to watch the women’s combined final in sport climbing.

USA’s Brooke Raboutou looks to bring an Olympic medal to a fantastic family of climbers after finishing fifth at the 2020 Games. It would be a third sport climbing medal for Team USA and the first for a woman.

Sport climbing:

  • Time: 4:15am ET
  • Venue: Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
How to watch the women’s handball bronze medal match today

In addition to table tennis, we also have the fight for bronze in women’s handball beginning now!

Denmark is set to take on Sweden. The Danes are hoping to win a medal for the third-straight tournament after waiting 32 years between Olympic medals, while Sweden seeks a first medal since claiming silver at the 2012 London Olympics.

  • Time: 4am ET
  • Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy
  • TV channel: CNBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
How to watch the women’s table tennis bronze match today

Get ready for some table tennis this morning as South Korea takes on Germany. Both sides are coming off decisive losses in the semifinals and hope to beat each other to a bronze medal.

  • Time: 4am ET
  • Venue: South Paris Arena #4

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
How to watch the women’s golf final round today

In addition to the marathon, we have an exciting final round of golf on tap for today!

Co-leaders Lydia Ko (New Zealand) and Morgane Metraux (Switzerland) look to hold off a talented field of chasers, with Day 1 leader Celine Boutier (France) and World No. 1 Nelly Korda (USA) in a group of 10 golfers within five strokes of the lead.

  • Time: 3am ET
  • Medal events: Women’s golf final
  • Venue: Le Golf National
  • TV channels: Golf Channel

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
Eliud Kipchoge seeks glory

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge is attempting to become the first man to win the Olympic marathon three times. But he has fallen off the lead pack at the halfway point.

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia has pulled ahead for the lead and is crushing this hilly marathon course.

Take a look at the entire course that weaves through Paris!
How to watch the men’s marathon:

The men’s marathon kicks off the action on Saturday!

Time: 2 a.m. ET to 5 a.m. ET
Venue: A 26.2 mile looped course, from the Hôtel de Ville to the Palace of Versailles then back to Les Invalides in Paris
TV channel: USA Network
Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app