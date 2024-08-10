2024 Olympic women’s golf final round LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights, news from Paris
Follow the final round of the women’s golf event in the Paris Olympics at Le Golf National.
Women's golf set for 'unpredictable' final round
Setting the stage for Saturday's finale at the Olympic women's golf competition.
The final round of the Olympic women’s golf competition is Saturday at Le Golf National. Follow the action with our live blog.
Updates
Here’s where the medal winners started the final round last weekend:
- Gold: Scottie Scheffler (USA) — four back, shot 62
- Silver: Tommy Fleetwood (GBR) — one back, shot 66
- Bronze: Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) — three back, shot 65
With just over and hour before the final group tees off, here’s the leaderboard:
T1. Morgane Metraux (SUI): -9
T1. Lydia Ko (NZL): -9
T3. Rose Zhang (USA): -7
T3. Miyu Yamashita (JPN): -7
5. Atthaya Thitikul (THA): -6
6. Mariajo Uribe (COL): -5
T7. Nelly Korda (USA): -4
T7. Xiyu Lin (CHN): -4
T7. Celine Boutier (FRA): -4
T7. Ruoning Yin (CHN): -4