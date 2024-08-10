2024 Olympic women’s golf final round LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights, news from Paris

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wyndham Championship - Round One
Beau Hossler shoots 60 at vulnerable Sedgefield in rain-delayed Wyndham Championship
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bgiekrl8wgpat3mo3i3x
Rivals Roundtable: Primed programs, key games, five-star breakouts
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days
Coach Prime holds combative news conference as he prepares for his second season at Colorado

Top Clips

nbc_golf_boeingrnd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Boeing Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_womensamateurehl_240809.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wyndham Championship - Round One
Beau Hossler shoots 60 at vulnerable Sedgefield in rain-delayed Wyndham Championship
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bgiekrl8wgpat3mo3i3x
Rivals Roundtable: Primed programs, key games, five-star breakouts
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days
Coach Prime holds combative news conference as he prepares for his second season at Colorado

Top Clips

nbc_golf_boeingrnd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Boeing Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_womensamateurehl_240809.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Olympic women’s golf final round LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights, news from Paris

Follow the final round of the women’s golf event in the Paris Olympics at Le Golf National.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Women's golf set for 'unpredictable' final round
August 9, 2024 03:58 PM
Setting the stage for Saturday's finale at the Olympic women's golf competition.

The final round of the Olympic women’s golf competition is Saturday at Le Golf National. Follow the action with our live blog.

[FULL LEADERBOARD]

Watch or stream live on the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps to view on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices. Check out the full golf schedule with TV listings on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

Updates
As a reminder related to the men
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Here’s where the medal winners started the final round last weekend:

  • Gold: Scottie Scheffler (USA) — four back, shot 62
  • Silver: Tommy Fleetwood (GBR) — one back, shot 66
  • Bronze: Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) — three back, shot 65
The top 10 as we near the final groups
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

With just over and hour before the final group tees off, here’s the leaderboard:

T1. Morgane Metraux (SUI): -9
T1. Lydia Ko (NZL): -9
T3. Rose Zhang (USA): -7
T3. Miyu Yamashita (JPN): -7
5. Atthaya Thitikul (THA): -6
6. Mariajo Uribe (COL): -5
T7. Nelly Korda (USA): -4
T7. Xiyu Lin (CHN): -4
T7. Celine Boutier (FRA): -4
T7. Ruoning Yin (CHN): -4