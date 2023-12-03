Beaver Creek Alpine skiing World Cup races wiped out by weather

Weather wiped out all three scheduled men’s Alpine skiing World Cup races in Beaver Creek, Colorado, this weekend.

Snowfall on Thursday night forced Friday’s downhill to be canceled. A second downhill on Saturday was called off due to wind and heavy snowfall. There was too much wind for Sunday’s super-G.

In all, six of the first seven men’s races this season have been canceled due to weather, starting with a giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, on Oct. 29.

The lone race to be held so far was a slalom on Nov. 18, when Manuel Feller led an Austrian podium sweep.

The last time the entire Beaver Creek stop was called off due to weather was in 2016.

The next men’s races are a giant slalom and slalom in Val d’Isère, France, next Saturday and Sunday.

