Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
Rory McIlroy misses gut-wrenching putts down stretch to lose U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open prize money: How the $21.5 million purse was paid out at Pinehurst No. 2
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_coronapremierround4_240615.jpg
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_bestofbrysonv3_240616.jpg
Highlights: DeChambeau’s best throughout U.S. Open
nbc_golf_rorymiss_240616.jpg
Short miss costs Rory U.S. Open, coveted 5th major

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round

June 16, 2024 06:20 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of play at the Meijer LPGA Classic, taking place at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.
nbc_golf_lpga_meijerfinalrdhl_240616.jpg
5:52
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpga_meijerround3_bestshots_240615.jpg
3:24
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgameijer_240614.jpg
7:30
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_meijerlpgaclassicrnd1_240613.jpg
5:55
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_west_240610.jpg
4:06
Wie West, Lopez pay homage to LPGA founders
nbc_golf_sandrapalmerspeech_240610.jpg
11:36
Palmer takes her place in World Golf Hall of Fame
nbc_golf_lpga_shopriteclassicfinrdlites_240609.jpg
9:40
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_stromwinint_240609.jpg
2:02
Strom’s first career LPGA victory felt ‘surreal’
nbc_golf_lpga_stromint_240609.jpg
2:50
Strom: ‘Everything clicked’ during major comeback
nbc_golf_nasahataoka_240609.jpg
4:01
Inside Hataoka’s DQ from LPGA Classic
