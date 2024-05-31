 Skip navigation
Gymnastics: 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
World Indoor Athletics Championships - Day Two - Emirates Arena
Diamond League preview: Femke Bol, 400m hurdles in Stockholm spotlight
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Friday 5: Front Row Motorsports finds ways to make charter system work for it

Top Clips

nbc_bte_natleagueroy_240530.jpg
Imanaga, Skenes and NL ROTY market
nbc_bte_champleagueandmls_240530.jpg
Consider fading Inter Miami in MLS title markets
oly_gria_fredrichardshighlights_240530.jpg
Richard second at U.S. Championships after Day 1

Coco Gauff back in French Open second week

  
Published May 31, 2024 07:46 AM

Coco Gauff has reached the second week of the French Open for a fourth consecutive year.

Gauff, the No. 3 seed, swept No. 30 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 6-2, 6-4 on Friday to make the last 16 at Roland Garros without dropping a set in three matches.

She next plays 51st-ranked Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto on Sunday.

Gauff followed her first major title at the 2023 U.S. Open by reaching the Australian Open semifinals in January. She fell to Aryna Sabalenka, who repeated as champion.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | Broadcast Schedule

Gauff also made the semifinals of her last clay tournament before the French Open, bowing out to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in Rome.

The French has been Gauff’s most successful major by total main draw match wins.

She lost to the eventual champion each of the last three years — Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals in 2021 and Swiatek in the final in 2022 and quarterfinals in 2023.

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024.
Who will qualify for Paris Olympics in tennis? Standings going into French Open
The Paris Olympic tennis fields will largely be known after the French Open.