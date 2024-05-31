Coco Gauff back in French Open second week

Coco Gauff has reached the second week of the French Open for a fourth consecutive year.

Gauff, the No. 3 seed, swept No. 30 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 6-2, 6-4 on Friday to make the last 16 at Roland Garros without dropping a set in three matches.

She next plays 51st-ranked Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto on Sunday.

Gauff followed her first major title at the 2023 U.S. Open by reaching the Australian Open semifinals in January. She fell to Aryna Sabalenka, who repeated as champion.

Gauff also made the semifinals of her last clay tournament before the French Open, bowing out to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in Rome.

The French has been Gauff’s most successful major by total main draw match wins.

She lost to the eventual champion each of the last three years — Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals in 2021 and Swiatek in the final in 2022 and quarterfinals in 2023.