U.S. Open: Holger Rune, No. 4 seed, upset on opening day

Roberto Carballés Baena, a Spaniard ranked 63rd, took out No. 4 seed Holger Rune of Denmark on the first day of the U.S. Open.

Carballés Baena, 30, prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 for his first win over a top-10 player in his 14th try.

Rune, 20, made the quarterfinals of the French Open and Wimbledon to help him break into the top five for the first time.

Then he lost both of his matches in the U.S. hard-court swing leading up to the U.S. Open, including retiring from his second one after receiving treatment on his lower back

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

The season’s last Grand Slam tournament began Monday with the world’s No. 1-ranked woman, Iga Swiatek, rolling to an easy victory and eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari upset in straight sets.

Swiatek, the 22-year-old defending champion from Poland, needed just 58 minutes to beat Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-1, while Spaniard Rebeka Masarova downed Sakkari 6-4, 6-4.

In other first-round action, Dominic Thiem, the 2020 champion, downed 25th-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Thiem, an Austrian who had lost his previous seven Grand Slam matches, next faces American Ben Shelton, who defeated Argentine Pedro Cachin in four sets.

The night session in Ashe will be led off by Coco Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, against Laura Siegemund of Germany, who won the women’s doubles title in New York three years ago. Gauff was the runner-up at the French Open in singles — losing to Swiatek — and doubles in 2022.

Wrapping things up in the main stadium will be 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic against Alexandre Muller of France, who is making his U.S. Open debut. It marks a return to the event for Djokovic, who missed it last year because he couldn’t travel to the United States as a foreigner who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. That rule has been dropped.

The first round is played over Monday and Tuesday. The tournament lasts two weeks and wraps up with the women’s singles final on Sept. 9, and the men’s singles final on Sept. 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.