 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
Lottie Woad, in professional debut, one off lead at Women’s Scottish Open
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 14 SEC Media Days
Virginia Tech and South Carolina to clash in Atlanta with deep family ties
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry employee receives sponsor exemption, shoots 91 in Korn Ferry Tour debut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
Lottie Woad, in professional debut, one off lead at Women’s Scottish Open
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 14 SEC Media Days
Virginia Tech and South Carolina to clash in Atlanta with deep family ties
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry employee receives sponsor exemption, shoots 91 in Korn Ferry Tour debut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spain men's water polo team tops Hungary for gold

July 24, 2025 11:29 AM
At the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Spain edged Hungary, 15-13, to win the gold medal and joined Italy and Hungary as four-time victors at worlds.

Related Videos

oly_wpw_worlds_goldmatch_grehun_250723.jpg
10:13
Greece women’s water polo edges Hungary for gold
oly_wpw_bronzeusaesp_250723.jpg
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze
oly_wpw_worlds_usagre_250721.jpg
11:09
U.S. women’s water polo falls to Greece in semis
oly_wpm_worlds_usasrb_250720.jpg
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
oly_wpw_usajpnqf_240719.jpg
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
oly_wpm_worlds_usasin_250716.jpg
10:10
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo throttles Singapore
oly_wpw_worlds_usaarg_250715.jpg
10:39
Highlight: U.S. women’s water polo obliterates ARG
oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
oly_wpm_usavbrahl_250714.jpg
11:49
U.S. men’s water polo downs Brazil, 16-7
oly_wpw_worlds_usaned_250713.jpg
09:52
U.S. women’s water polo dominates Dutch in Game 2
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
01:12
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating
oly_wpm_worlds_usacan_250712.jpg
09:39
U.S. men’s water polo sink Canada 18-9 at worlds
oly_wpw_worlds_usachn_250711.jpg
09:15
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7
oly_atw5k_prefontaine_v2.jpg
04:57
Chebet smashes world record in women’s 5000m
oly_atw800_prefontaine_250705.jpg
05:05
Duguma hangs on to win Prefontaine Classic 800m
oly_atwlj_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:00
Davis-Woodhall’s final jump seals Prefontaine win
oly_atm200_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:17
Tebogo sets 200m world lead at Prefontaine Classic
oly_atw100_prefontaine_jeffersonintv.jpg
51
Jefferson-Wooden ‘coming for it all’ in 2025
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_kipyegonintv.jpg
01:38
Kipyegon ‘grateful’ to make history at Prefontaine
oly_atmmile_prefontaine_nuguseintv.jpg
55
Nuguse ‘left it all out there’ in Bowerman Mile
oly_atw100_prefontaine_shacarriintv.jpg
01:08
Richardson: Prefontaine ‘a stepping stone’
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_250705.jpg
08:32
Kipyegon breaks her own world record in 1500m
oly_atm100_prefontaine_thompsonintv.jpg
01:01
Thompson on 100m win: ‘Bit by bit, we’re working’
oly_atw100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:46
Jefferson-Wooden bests Alfred in 100m thriller
oly_atw400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:57
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to 400m flat win
oly_atm400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:35
Hudson-Smith wins Prefontaine Classic men’s 400m
oly_atm100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:50
Thompson dominates Prefontaine Classic men’s 100m
oly_atm400h_prefontaine_250705.jpg
03:18
dos Santos wins Prefontaine Classic 400m hurdles
KLWorlds.jpg
07:01
Gaines previews 2025 World Aquatics Championships
oly_xx_chasinggold_tusbts.jpg
02:16
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
nbc_btp_stage18_seg3_250724.jpg
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
nbc_btp_stage18_seg2v2_250724.jpg
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd1hlv2_250724.jpg
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
nbc_roto_shaw_250724.jpg
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
nbc_dls_jerryjonesdiscussion_250724.jpg
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
nbc_dls_lloydhowelldiscussion_250724.jpg
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
t_law_mpx.jpg
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
nbx_cyc_ben_oconnor_intrv_250724.jpg
02:40
O’Connor ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Stage 18 win
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250724v.jpg
01:39
Pogačar reflects on brutal Tour de France Stage 18
Finish_18_raw.jpg
08:29
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterviewv2_250724.jpg
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250724.jpg
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
nbc_roto_acesfever_250724.jpg
01:27
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever ‘slugfest’
nbc_roto_wnbachampion_250724.jpg
02:14
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures
nbc_roto_texansfutures_250724.jpg
01:34
‘Fairly priced’ Texans’ success hinges on offense
nbc_ew_wrexhamrisev2_250724.jpg
02:40
Ever Wonder: Can Wrexham reach the Premier League?