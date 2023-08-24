2023 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak DJokovic take their budding rivalry to New York City for the U.S. Open, where they are on opposite halves of the draw.

Alcaraz, the No. 1 seed, bids to become the first man to repeat as U.S. Open champion since Roger Federer won his fifth and final title in 2008.

Djokovic, the No. 2 seed, tries again for a 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most in history.

Djokovic also bid for No. 24 at Wimbledon in July but fell to Alcaraz in a five-set final.

It was seen as a possible torch-passing, but Djokovic then beat Alcaraz in the final of their last pre-U.S. Open tournament in Cincinnati last week.

Alcaraz could play No. 6 seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the semifinals.

Djokovic is in the same quarter as No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and the same half as Holger Rune of Denmark.

