2023 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

  
Published August 24, 2023 12:53 PM
Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic

MASON, OHIO - AUGUST 20: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose with their trophies after the final of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 20, 2023 in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak DJokovic take their budding rivalry to New York City for the U.S. Open, where they are on opposite halves of the draw.

Alcaraz, the No. 1 seed, bids to become the first man to repeat as U.S. Open champion since Roger Federer won his fifth and final title in 2008.

Djokovic, the No. 2 seed, tries again for a 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most in history.

Djokovic also bid for No. 24 at Wimbledon in July but fell to Alcaraz in a five-set final.

It was seen as a possible torch-passing, but Djokovic then beat Alcaraz in the final of their last pre-U.S. Open tournament in Cincinnati last week.

Alcaraz could play No. 6 seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the semifinals.

Djokovic is in the same quarter as No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and the same half as Holger Rune of Denmark.

MORE: U.S. Open Women’s Draw

2023 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

U.S. Open 2023 Men's Singles Draw